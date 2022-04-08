Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.28 Million

Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $546.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.90 million and the highest is $565.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. 49,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.