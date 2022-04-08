Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post $74.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.20 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.