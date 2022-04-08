Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,116 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,443,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,052. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

