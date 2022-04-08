Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OFC opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

