Analysts Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

BILL stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

