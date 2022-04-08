Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $167.39. 9,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,266. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,497,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amedisys by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

