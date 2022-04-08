Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.28. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 301,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 61,830 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 898,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,969. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

