Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret & Co..

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $29,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.