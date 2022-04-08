Analysts Anticipate The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGFGet Rating) to report sales of $32.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $33.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $143.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Real Good Food.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGF. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In related news, Director Deanna T. Brady purchased 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

RGF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,278. Real Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

