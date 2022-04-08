Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $558.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 108,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,843. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

