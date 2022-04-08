Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

SMAR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 925,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,303. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $116,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.