Analysts Anticipate Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) to Post $2.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.50. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $138.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.30. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.