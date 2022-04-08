Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Olin by 646.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 212.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

