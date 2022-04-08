Analysts Anticipate MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.07 Million

Analysts expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) to post $36.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $36.83 million. MVB Financial reported sales of $29.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year sales of $161.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.92 million to $162.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.14 million, with estimates ranging from $197.28 million to $201.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 145.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 231.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

