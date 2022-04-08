Analysts Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. 65,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $903.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 25.77, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

