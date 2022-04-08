Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.78). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25).

A number of research firms have commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,883,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,592. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.