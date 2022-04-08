Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.78). Freeline Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25).

A number of research firms have commented on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 2,883,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,592. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

