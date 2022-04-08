Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) will report sales of $573.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.34 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.81. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,727. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

