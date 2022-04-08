Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the period.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

