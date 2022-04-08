Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cadence Bank posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

CADE stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 1,061,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

