Analog Devices’ (ADI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. Oppenheimer currently has a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.67.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

