AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota Buys 5,000 Shares

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. 163,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,161. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

