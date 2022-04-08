AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $164.96. 9,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.58. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

