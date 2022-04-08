Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.29. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 124,532 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$245.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.15.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

