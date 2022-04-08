American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

Several analysts have commented on AOUT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CL King cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AOUT opened at $13.35 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.31.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

