American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 381,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after buying an additional 83,432 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

