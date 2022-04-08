American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. Sells 40,000 Shares

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.01. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

