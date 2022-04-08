American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in American Assets Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 203,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AAT stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

