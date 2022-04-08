Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Up 22.2%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating) shares shot up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 17,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

