Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Acquires A$68,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Altium Limited (ASX:ALUGet Rating) insider Simon Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$34.10 ($25.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,200.00 ($51,278.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

About Altium (Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

