Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Insider Acquires A$68,200.00 in Stock

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$34.10 ($25.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,200.00 ($51,278.20).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
About Altium (Get Rating)
