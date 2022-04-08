Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

ASPS stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

