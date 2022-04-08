Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($27.02). Approximately 13,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 79,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050 ($26.89).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,812.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,976.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £894.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 4,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £81,569.50 ($106,976.39).

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

