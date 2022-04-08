Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.51 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $75.51 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.41 or 0.07505721 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,371.11 or 1.00089438 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

