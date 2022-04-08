Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $15.93 Million Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 434,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,934,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $990.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Matthews International (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.