Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 70,743 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

