Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 245,500 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 245,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of Olin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

