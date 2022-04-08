Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $15.05 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ANSYS by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $311.11 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.21 and a 200-day moving average of $354.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

