Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $14.48 Million in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYRG opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

