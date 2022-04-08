Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,225 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,639,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of New Relic by 248,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $142,316.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Shares of NEWR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

