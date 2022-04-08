Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 280,586 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 280,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

