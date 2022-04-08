Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 491,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.