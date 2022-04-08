Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.40.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$44.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$39.80 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.74.

In related news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

