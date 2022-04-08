Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

