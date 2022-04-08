Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $106.83

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.83 and last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 7216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

