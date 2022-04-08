Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIRD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 35,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

