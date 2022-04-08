Algorand Trading Down 16% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $5.23 billion and $134.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00200706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00042683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00382767 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052288 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,140,065,720 coins and its circulating supply is 6,709,221,027 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

