Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 352,544 shares.The stock last traded at $22.65 and had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

