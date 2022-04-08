Aleen Gulvanessian Purchases 7,638 Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Aleen Gulvanessian acquired 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £9,929.40 ($13,022.16).

Shares of MACF stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £200.42 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 2.33 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

