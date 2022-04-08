Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS: AKZOY) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2022 – Akzo Nobel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

4/4/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Akzo Nobel had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Akzo Nobel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.