Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.96

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and traded as high as $37.90. Aker BP ASA shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 0 shares.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

