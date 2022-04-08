Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $133.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 927,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,557. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,766 shares of company stock worth $3,118,989. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.